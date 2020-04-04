Wavesbet (WBET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $24,879.00

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Wavesbet has a total market capitalization of $73,661.52 and approximately $24,879.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wavesbet has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wavesbet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wavesbet alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00500921 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014682 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

Wavesbet (CRYPTO:WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io.

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wavesbet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wavesbet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.