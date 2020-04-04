WAX (WAXP) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. WAX has a market capitalization of $32.21 million and approximately $758,696.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX token can currently be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Huobi and Bancor Network. In the last week, WAX has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.92 or 0.02626536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00203237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,633,651,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,093,355,894 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Tidex, C2CX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Upbit, Bittrex, Huobi, Bithumb, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Bibox, IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

