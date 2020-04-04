WazirX (WRX) Price Reaches $0.14

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One WazirX token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002033 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $14.97 million and approximately $18.37 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 50.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.85 or 0.02608106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00202930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WazirX Token Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,404,950 tokens. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

Buying and Selling WazirX

WazirX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.