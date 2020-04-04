Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises about 0.9% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Welltower were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Welltower by 70.5% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 41,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Welltower by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 357,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE:WELL opened at $37.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.54. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

