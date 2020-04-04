Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,622,794,000 after purchasing an additional 532,774 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,087,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,155,000 after purchasing an additional 278,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,962,000 after purchasing an additional 421,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,284,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,167,000 after purchasing an additional 144,910 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,211,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.54. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.