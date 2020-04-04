Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,527,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,211,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,394 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 600.5% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 994,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,322,000 after buying an additional 852,434 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,368,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,659,000 after buying an additional 600,970 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $44,178,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

WELL stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.