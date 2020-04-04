Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) vs. Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Head to Head Survey

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) and Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Houlihan Lokey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group 7.03% 5.18% 4.39% Houlihan Lokey 14.82% 22.49% 14.04%

Dividends

Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Houlihan Lokey pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Houlihan Lokey pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westwood Holdings Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Westwood Holdings Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.2% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Houlihan Lokey has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Westwood Holdings Group and Houlihan Lokey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Houlihan Lokey 0 3 2 0 2.40

Houlihan Lokey has a consensus price target of $52.13, indicating a potential downside of 10.21%. Given Houlihan Lokey’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Houlihan Lokey is more favorable than Westwood Holdings Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Houlihan Lokey’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group $84.08 million 1.80 $5.91 million N/A N/A Houlihan Lokey $1.08 billion 3.51 $159.11 million $2.87 20.23

Houlihan Lokey has higher revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group.

Summary

Houlihan Lokey beats Westwood Holdings Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions. It also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational corporations, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies. The Financial Restructuring segment advises debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest related to recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation of plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; dispute resolution and expert testimony; and procuring debtor in possession financing. The Financial Advisory Services segment offers valuations of various assets, such as companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. It also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, and solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations; and other types of financial opinions in connection with other transactions. In addition, this segment offers dispute resolution and strategic consulting services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

