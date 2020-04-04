WeTrust Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Liqui, Livecoin and DDEX. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $451,569.93 and $175.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust was first traded on December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog.

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Livecoin, DDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

