WeTrust Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Livecoin. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $447,456.70 and $204.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.92 or 0.02621773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00202517 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 66.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047577 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust’s launch date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

