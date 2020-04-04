WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0313 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 50.6% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000460 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, EXX, Cryptopia and Bittrex. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $40,677.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00017917 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, ZB.COM, EXX, LBank and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

