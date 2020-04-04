WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 65.2% Lower Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 53.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $6.92 million and $58,646.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Bittrex, ZB.COM and Cryptopia. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 65.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017924 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, FreiExchange, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, Bittrex and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.