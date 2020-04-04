WinCash (WCC) Trading 9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded up 40.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, WinCash has traded up 9% against the dollar. WinCash has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $33,656.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00041255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WinCash alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000923 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000356 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io.

Buying and Selling WinCash

WinCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.