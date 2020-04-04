Winding Tree Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Winding Tree token can now be bought for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00001218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Winding Tree has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $381.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com.

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

