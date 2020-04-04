Wings Hits 1-Day Volume of $58,013.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Wings has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $58,013.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. One Wings token can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Kyber Network and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.83 or 0.02607821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00202369 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings’ launch date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Gate.io, Gatecoin, Binance, Liqui, Bancor Network, Upbit, Kyber Network, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.