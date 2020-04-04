Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $100,497.00

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $6,880.05 or 1.01237564 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $100,497.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00029695 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000501 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069136 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000984 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00071341 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001605 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin's total supply is 986 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin's official website is wbtc.network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

