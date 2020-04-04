X-CASH Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, X-CASH has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. X-CASH has a market cap of $853,979.52 and $7,697.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000647 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00077458 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000459 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000106 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 52,929,255,343 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

