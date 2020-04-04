XEL Reaches Market Cap of $297,032.43 (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. XEL has a market capitalization of $297,032.43 and $99.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XEL has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One XEL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XEL alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006995 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official website is xel.org. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin.

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.