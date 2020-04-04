XEL (XEL) Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One XEL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. In the last week, XEL has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. XEL has a market capitalization of $274,654.72 and approximately $62.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007208 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About XEL

XEL (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The official website for XEL is xel.org. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

