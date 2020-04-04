XGOX (XGOX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. XGOX has a market cap of $15,905.01 and approximately $23.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XGOX has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One XGOX coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XGOX alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029842 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000434 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00069398 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,845.64 or 1.01519722 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000991 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00071435 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001618 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XGOX Profile

XGOX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum. The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks.

Buying and Selling XGOX

XGOX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Crex24, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XGOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XGOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XGOX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.