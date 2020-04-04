Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. Xinyuan Real Estate had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $906.70 million during the quarter.

Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.