XMax Price Tops $0.0004 (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One XMax token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Graviex, Hotbit and ABCC. During the last week, XMax has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. XMax has a market cap of $6.47 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.43 or 0.04557640 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00068993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037249 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009660 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMX is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,363,801,347 tokens. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, DDEX, CryptoBridge, Coinrail, Hotbit, OTCBTC, HADAX, FCoin and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.