XRP (XRP) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One XRP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Bitfinex, Cryptomate and BCEX. XRP has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and $1.82 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XRP has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.32 or 0.02625956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00202935 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00104199 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,024,920 coins and its circulating supply is 43,935,664,307 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, CoinFalcon, Gatehub, BCEX, BitFlip, Cryptohub, OKEx, FCoin, Cryptomate, DigiFinex, HitBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport, Braziliex, B2BX, Sistemkoin, RippleFox, BX Thailand, Ovis, Coindeal, Bitfinex, Bithumb, Bitbns, Coinsquare, Upbit, WazirX, Covesting, Vebitcoin, Instant Bitex, BitMarket, Bittrex, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Kraken, Kuna, Exmo, Coinsuper, Bitso, Korbit, Huobi, Tripe Dice Exchange, MBAex, Ripple China, Altcoin Trader, ZB.COM, Liquid, GOPAX, Independent Reserve, Koineks, OTCBTC, Poloniex, LakeBTC, Coinone, Bitbank, Fatbtc, Bitlish, CoinBene, Coinbe, Coinhub, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), CEX.IO, DragonEX, Bitinka, Exrates, BTC Markets, Indodax, BtcTurk, Gate.io, Bits Blockchain, C2CX, Zebpay, ABCC, BTC Trade UA, Bitstamp, Binance, Coinrail, Koinex, OpenLedger DEX and Bitsane. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

