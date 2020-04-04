Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,449 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 434,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Xylem by 2,150.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.82.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

