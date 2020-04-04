XYO (XYO) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. XYO has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $9,063.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, KuCoin and DDEX. During the last week, XYO has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.16 or 0.04548406 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00069014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037222 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009855 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003401 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, DEx.top, IDEX, DDEX, LATOKEN, BitMart, KuCoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

