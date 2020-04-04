YEE Reaches Market Cap of $964,058.25 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, YEE has traded up 44.3% against the US dollar. One YEE token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, OKEx, DEx.top and FCoin. YEE has a total market cap of $964,058.25 and approximately $128,334.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.76 or 0.04491045 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00069019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037250 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009690 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003402 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, DEx.top, Huobi, ABCC, OKEx, CoinTiger and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.