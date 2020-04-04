YGGDRASH (YEED) 24 Hour Volume Tops $29,153.00

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $703,469.88 and approximately $29,153.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YGGDRASH has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One YGGDRASH token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.02608635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00202054 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046845 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io.

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.