YOU COIN (YOU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.15 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $17.15 million and $8.64 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.27 or 0.02610635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00203790 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc.

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

