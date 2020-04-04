YOU COIN (YOU) Trading 23.5% Higher Over Last Week

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $17.06 million and $7.18 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.88 or 0.02620006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00201188 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047600 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 68.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.