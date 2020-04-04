Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Will Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) will report $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.44 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.29). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $300.19 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Alamo Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Alamo Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $972.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $132.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

