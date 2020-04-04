Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM) to Announce -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM) to report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.49). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BEAM shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

BEAM traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,519. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $757.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

