Zacks: Analysts Anticipate C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) to post sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.73 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $3.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $15.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $15.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.06 billion to $16.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $68.15 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $91.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

