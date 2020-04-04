Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.47 Billion

Brokerages expect that CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) will announce sales of $5.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.03 billion. CarMax reported sales of $5.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, June 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $21.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.62 billion to $21.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.85 billion to $23.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMX. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

CarMax stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.87. CarMax has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.