Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.66. Computer Programs & Systems posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $3.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Programs & Systems.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.44. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPSI. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. The company has a market cap of $300.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

