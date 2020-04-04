Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150,000.00

Equities analysts expect CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) to report sales of $150,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorMedix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. CorMedix reported sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year sales of $3.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140,000.00 to $6.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.04 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $33.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CorMedix.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

CorMedix stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

