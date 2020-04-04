Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) will post sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. Motorola Solutions also reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.54.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $126.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.35. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $16,594,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460 over the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 652.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

