Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Nielsen posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of NLSN opened at $12.17 on Friday. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

In other news, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Also, CEO David W. Kenny bought 55,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $1,001,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 655,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,856,719.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Nielsen by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Nielsen by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 5,617.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Nielsen by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

