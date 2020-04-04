Zacks: Analysts Expect FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) to Post $1.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) will announce $1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.74. FMC reported earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Shares of FMC opened at $70.88 on Friday. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of FMC by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,187 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,775,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,233,000 after acquiring an additional 785,130 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in FMC by 1,215.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 412,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after acquiring an additional 380,900 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

