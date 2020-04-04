Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.43 Million

Equities analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) will report sales of $40.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.99 million to $41.10 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $33.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $156.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.90 million to $165.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $158.34 million, with estimates ranging from $149.30 million to $171.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $6.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.15. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

In other news, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Conner acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $130,200.00. Insiders have bought a total of 35,700 shares of company stock valued at $403,537 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 76,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

