Zacks: Analysts Expect Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $390.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) to announce $390.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $376.77 million to $403.60 million. Lamar Advertising posted sales of $384.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lamar Advertising.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAMR stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.