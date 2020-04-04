Zacks: Analysts Expect Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $390.19 Million

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) to announce $390.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $376.77 million to $403.60 million. Lamar Advertising posted sales of $384.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAMR stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply