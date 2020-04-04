Zacks: Analysts Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.04 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. WESCO International posted sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $7.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $8.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

WCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Longbow Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in WESCO International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WESCO International by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter.

WCC stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $862.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.08. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

