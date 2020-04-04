Zacks: Analysts Set $110.00 Target Price for Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $110.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alamo Group an industry rank of 237 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ALG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sidoti lowered their price target on Alamo Group from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

ALG stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $972.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $132.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.71 and a 200-day moving average of $116.33.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $300.19 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 241.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

