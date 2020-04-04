Zacks: Analysts Set $37.50 Target Price for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $37.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned InMode an industry rank of 52 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get InMode alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INMD. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of InMode from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

INMD stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. InMode has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.96 million and a PE ratio of 12.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.65.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The healthcare company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. InMode had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth $1,317,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InMode (INMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.