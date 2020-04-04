Zacks: AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Given $49.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $49.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.45 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AZZ an industry rank of 164 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AZZ by 37.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AZZ by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AZZ by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 23.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.50. AZZ has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. AZZ had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. AZZ’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AZZ will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

