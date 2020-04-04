Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to Post $0.73 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.69. Dorman Products posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CL King upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

