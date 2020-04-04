Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) to Announce -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) will report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Guardant Health reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

In other news, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,158,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,196.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 178,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $12,436,234.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,472,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,462,399.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,269 shares of company stock worth $16,295,192 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,334,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,513 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,786,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after buying an additional 330,861 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,410,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 924,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,275,000 after buying an additional 254,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $4.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.49. 1,140,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,930. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average is $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -72.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.21. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $112.21.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

