Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $7.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $8.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $8.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

WLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

In other Westlake Chemical news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc bought 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $5,181,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger L. Kearns bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $149,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,155.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,813,300. Corporate insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

