Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Abbott Laboratories also reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $3.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

ABT opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $135.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

