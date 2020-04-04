Zacks: Brokerages Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Brokerages expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.59. Banner reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $139.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. Banner had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 24.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. ValuEngine lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Banner by 15.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after acquiring an additional 49,224 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Banner by 411.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 63,261 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Banner by 8.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Banner by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $28.62 on Friday. Banner has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $60.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

