Zacks: Brokerages Expect CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) to announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.36. CorePoint Lodging reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($1.86). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.14 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPLG shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.70. CorePoint Lodging has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.77%. CorePoint Lodging’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 81,655 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 124.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 55,714 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 14.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 14.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

