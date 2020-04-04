Zacks: Brokerages Expect Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Legg Mason’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Legg Mason posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Legg Mason will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $4.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Legg Mason.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Legg Mason’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

In other Legg Mason news, EVP Terence Johnson sold 178,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $8,699,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,190.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 22,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,114,732.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,973.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,530,000 after acquiring an additional 115,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Legg Mason during the fourth quarter worth about $37,622,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,839,000 after purchasing an additional 120,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LM opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Legg Mason has a fifty-two week low of $28.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

